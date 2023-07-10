Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RPD. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Rapid7 Price Performance

NASDAQ:RPD opened at $41.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.84. Rapid7 has a 1-year low of $26.49 and a 1-year high of $74.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.15 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rapid7

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $183.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.34 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 267.7% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 341.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Rapid7 by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Rapid7 during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Rapid7 during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

