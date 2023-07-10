Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE: WAL):

6/29/2023 – Western Alliance Bancorporation had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $53.00.

6/29/2023 – Western Alliance Bancorporation had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $65.00 to $50.00.

6/28/2023 – Western Alliance Bancorporation had its “initiates” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 92 Resources Corp.

6/28/2023 – Western Alliance Bancorporation is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

5/18/2023 – Western Alliance Bancorporation is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/16/2023 – Western Alliance Bancorporation is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of WAL stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.09. The stock had a trading volume of 849,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,493,748. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.36. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $86.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $910.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.39 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 21.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Western Alliance Bancorporation

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 16.44%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $504,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $374,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,071,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,776,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after acquiring an additional 15,297 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.