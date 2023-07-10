Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. SpectralCast reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Red Rock Resorts has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.09.

Shares of RRR stock opened at $46.75 on Thursday. Red Rock Resorts has a twelve month low of $30.98 and a twelve month high of $50.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33.

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $433.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.05 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 808.22% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 30.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $537,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Connable Office Inc. grew its position in Red Rock Resorts by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,006,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Red Rock Resorts by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 87,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 49,503 shares in the last quarter. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

