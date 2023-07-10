Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REEDFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reed’s Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of REED stock opened at $2.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average is $2.63. Reed’s has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $11.60.

Reed’s (NYSE:REEDFree Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $11.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 million. Analysts anticipate that Reed’s will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Reed’s

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

