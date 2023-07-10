Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Trading 3.4% Higher

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) shares rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.01 and last traded at $12.01. Approximately 18,495 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,470,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RLAY shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James upgraded Relay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.28.

Relay Therapeutics Trading Up 2.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.16 million. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.73% and a negative net margin of 27,163.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 198.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and GDC-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

