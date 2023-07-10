Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Lifted to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

RGEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Repligen from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Repligen from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Repligen from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repligen presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $207.44.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $141.54 on Thursday. Repligen has a 52 week low of $134.64 and a 52 week high of $262.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.98, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Repligen had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $182.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Repligen will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Martin D. Madaus bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $156.18 per share, for a total transaction of $78,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,605.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Repligen

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Repligen by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC raised its holdings in Repligen by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Repligen by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Repligen by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Repligen by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.28% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.