Reviewing Parks! America (OTCMKTS:PRKA) & SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS)

Parks! America (OTCMKTS:PRKA – Free Report) and SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Parks! America and SeaWorld Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parks! America N/A N/A N/A SeaWorld Entertainment 16.18% -66.21% 12.03%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Parks! America and SeaWorld Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parks! America N/A N/A N/A $0.00 284.88 SeaWorld Entertainment $1.73 billion 2.06 $291.19 million $4.11 13.56

Analyst Recommendations

SeaWorld Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Parks! America. SeaWorld Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Parks! America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Parks! America and SeaWorld Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Parks! America 0 0 0 0 N/A SeaWorld Entertainment 0 2 6 0 2.75

SeaWorld Entertainment has a consensus target price of $73.78, indicating a potential upside of 32.36%. Given SeaWorld Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SeaWorld Entertainment is more favorable than Parks! America.

Summary

SeaWorld Entertainment beats Parks! America on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Parks! America

(Free Report)

Parks! America, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and operating local and regional theme parks and attractions in the United States. It owns and operates three Wild Animal Safari theme parks located in Pine Mountain, Georgia; Strafford, Missouri; and Bryan/College Station, Texas. The company was formerly known as Great American Family Parks, Inc. and changed its name to Parks! America, Inc. in June 2008. Parks! America, Inc. is based in Pine Mountain, Georgia.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

(Free Report)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia. The company also operates water park attractions in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, California; Chula Vista, California; Tampa, Florida; and Williamsburg, Virginia. In addition, it operates a reservations-only theme park in Orlando, Florida and a park in Langhorne, Pennsylvania. The company operates a portfolio of twelve theme parks under the SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Water Country USA, Adventure Island, and Sesame Place brands. The company was formerly known as SW Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. in December 2012. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

