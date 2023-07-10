RIA Advisory Group LLC Buys 22 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

RIA Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $13.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $511.64. The stock had a trading volume of 134,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,393. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $317.06 and a twelve month high of $515.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $478.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $475.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a PE ratio of 61.57, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.19.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $900.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.36 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 117.37% and a net margin of 20.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $527.86.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total transaction of $1,025,746.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total value of $1,025,746.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $4,892,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,043,589.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,187 shares of company stock valued at $6,402,047. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

