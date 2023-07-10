RIA Advisory Group LLC Buys 4,449 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

RIA Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 82.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark makes up 0.6% of RIA Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. RIA Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 683,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,843,000 after acquiring an additional 60,332 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.5% during the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 193.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 288,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,708,000 after buying an additional 189,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $706,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.45.

In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $218,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $6,710,174.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,111,459.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $218,801.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,416 shares of company stock worth $8,580,971. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $135.93. 320,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,688,144. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.79. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 80.82%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

