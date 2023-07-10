RIA Advisory Group LLC Decreases Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

RIA Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,889 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,328,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $336,722,000 after acquiring an additional 33,593 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Workiva by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,022,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,426,000 after purchasing an additional 564,500 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Workiva by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,985,617 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,733,000 after purchasing an additional 227,006 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Workiva by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,705,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,171,000 after purchasing an additional 46,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,098,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,283,000 after buying an additional 32,923 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Workiva from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Workiva from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Workiva from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Workiva in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

In other Workiva news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $351,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,563.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,511 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $332,491.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,061 shares in the company, valued at $5,971,876.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $351,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,563.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE WK traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,916. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.99. Workiva Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $106.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -43.49 and a beta of 1.14.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.05). Workiva had a negative return on equity of 4,861.53% and a negative net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $150.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.42 million. Equities research analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

