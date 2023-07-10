RIA Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

RIA Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. 3M makes up approximately 0.8% of RIA Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. RIA Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 850,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,592,348. The stock has a market cap of $53.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.70. 3M has a 52 week low of $92.38 and a 52 week high of $152.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

MMM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on 3M from $103.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

