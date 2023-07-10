RIA Advisory Group LLC Has $239,000 Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

RIA Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 771 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WAT. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Waters by 10.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Waters in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 294,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,287,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WAT traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $263.82. The company had a trading volume of 87,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.86. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $248.18 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.03.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.11). Waters had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 149.31%. The firm had revenue of $684.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. Waters’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Waters from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.09.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

