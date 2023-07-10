RIA Advisory Group LLC Has $383,000 Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

RIA Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 43.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,617,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763,553 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $531,416,000. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,010,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $733,450,000 after buying an additional 856,540 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,586,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,049,000 after acquiring an additional 822,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,010,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,629,852,000 after acquiring an additional 794,328 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADP traded up $4.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $222.89. 403,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,882,261. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $216.07 and its 200 day moving average is $221.79. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.46 and a 12 month high of $274.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 63.86%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADP. Mizuho lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

