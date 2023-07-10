RIA Advisory Group LLC Has $4.43 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

RIA Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,789 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises about 2.0% of RIA Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. RIA Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Altus Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 37,412 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,950,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,522,000 after purchasing an additional 134,244 shares in the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on KO. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Insider Activity

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.1 %

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

KO traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $59.73. 2,697,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,522,405. The company has a market cap of $258.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $65.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.48.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 80.70%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

