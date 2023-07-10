RIA Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 4,512 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,512 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the first quarter valued at $111,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Barclays downgraded Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.53.

TSLA stock traded down $3.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $271.00. The stock had a trading volume of 44,929,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,973,563. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $314.67. The stock has a market cap of $858.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $217.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $14,403,395.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,054,398. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,230 shares of company stock valued at $14,031,859 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

