RIA Advisory Group LLC Sells 18 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

RIA Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $697,296,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 57,848.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,184,000 after acquiring an additional 581,379 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $66,473,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 889,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $641,679,000 after purchasing an additional 89,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 203,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,018,000 after purchasing an additional 81,231 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
REGN stock traded up $5.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $698.11. The company had a trading volume of 233,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,346. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $748.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $758.44. The company has a market capitalization of $76.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.22. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $563.82 and a 1 year high of $837.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 4.67.
Insider Activity
In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total transaction of $73,542.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,860,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 3,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.42, for a total transaction of $2,451,149.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,629.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total value of $73,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,847 shares in the company, valued at $13,860,460.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,770 shares of company stock worth $2,957,902. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. VNET Group reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $857.05.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.
