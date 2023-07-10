RIA Advisory Group LLC Sells 18 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

RIA Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $697,296,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 57,848.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,184,000 after acquiring an additional 581,379 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $66,473,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 889,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $641,679,000 after purchasing an additional 89,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 203,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,018,000 after purchasing an additional 81,231 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGN stock traded up $5.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $698.11. The company had a trading volume of 233,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,346. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $748.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $758.44. The company has a market capitalization of $76.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.22. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $563.82 and a 1 year high of $837.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 4.67.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.73. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total transaction of $73,542.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,860,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 3,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.42, for a total transaction of $2,451,149.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,629.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total value of $73,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,847 shares in the company, valued at $13,860,460.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,770 shares of company stock worth $2,957,902. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. VNET Group reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $857.05.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

