Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Stake Boosted by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,343 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RCI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $1,219,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,281,771 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $186,241,000 after purchasing an additional 455,522 shares during the last quarter. 40.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RCI traded down $0.87 on Monday, reaching $44.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,105. The firm has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.00. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.23 and a 52 week high of $50.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Free Report ) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.31.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

