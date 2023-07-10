Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Rotork Trading Up 0.1 %

RTOXF opened at $3.75 on Thursday. Rotork has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $4.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.90.

Get Rotork alerts:

About Rotork

(Free Report)

Featured Stories

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.