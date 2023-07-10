Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Rotork Trading Up 0.1 %
RTOXF opened at $3.75 on Thursday. Rotork has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $4.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.90.
About Rotork
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rotork
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/3 – 7/7
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.