Royal Bank of Canada Trims Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Target Price to C$174.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$180.00 to C$174.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CNR. Desjardins raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$177.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$171.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$183.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$168.41.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of TSE CNR opened at C$153.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$158.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$159.74. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$142.37 and a 1-year high of C$175.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.35. The firm has a market cap of C$101.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.68.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Free Report ) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported C$1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.70 by C$0.12. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 30.60%. The business had revenue of C$4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.25 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 7.5847047 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.10%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.