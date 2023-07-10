RT Minerals (CVE:RTM) Shares Down 26.3%

RT Minerals Corp (CVE:RTM – Free Report)’s stock price was down 26.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 102,050 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 218% from the average daily volume of 32,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

RT Minerals Stock Down 26.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87.

RT Minerals Company Profile

RT Minerals Corp, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It also explores for gold, base metal, and rare earth elements. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Link-Catharine RLDZ gold property that consists of 15 unpatented single cell mining claims covering an area of 220 hectares in one claim block located in the Town of Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

