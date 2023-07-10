Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Given a C$41.00 Price Target by National Bankshares Analysts

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Free Report) has been assigned a C$41.00 price objective by equities researchers at National Bankshares in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

RUS traded up C$0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting C$36.24. The company had a trading volume of 52,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,233. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47. Russel Metals has a one year low of C$23.80 and a one year high of C$37.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$33.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.07.

Russel Metals ( TSE:RUS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.20. Russel Metals had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The firm had revenue of C$1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.20 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Russel Metals will post 4.3961353 earnings per share for the current year.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distributors segments. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

