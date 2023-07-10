Safe (SAFE) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $178,438.39

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. In the last week, Safe has traded up 49.7% against the dollar. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for about $5.44 or 0.00017946 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a total market capitalization of $113.28 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.73 or 0.00197168 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00051850 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00030890 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003324 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000216 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 141.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 4.25185033 USD and is down -3.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

