Safeguard Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Safeguard Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 70.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,647,000 after purchasing an additional 134,763 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 747,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,685,000 after buying an additional 117,868 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5,173.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,239,000 after acquiring an additional 95,908 shares in the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $8,018,000. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3,651.8% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 56,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after acquiring an additional 55,362 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $128.76. The company had a trading volume of 104,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,791. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.19 and a fifty-two week high of $132.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.66 and its 200-day moving average is $111.39. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

