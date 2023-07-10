Safeguard Financial LLC Purchases 44 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Safeguard Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $262.16. 404,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,082,021. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $250.16 and its 200-day moving average is $251.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $272.95.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

