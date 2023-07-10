Safeguard Financial LLC Sells 6,309 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Safeguard Financial LLC lessened its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,309 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.8% of Safeguard Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,025,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHA traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.92. The company had a trading volume of 269,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,524. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $46.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.28.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

