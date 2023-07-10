Saitama (SAITAMA) Price Hits $0.0008

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 10th. Over the last week, Saitama has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. One Saitama token can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Saitama has a total market capitalization of $34.99 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Saitama

Saitama (SAITAMA) is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,431,187,447 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,741,892,503 tokens. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @wearesaitama and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Saitama is linktr.ee/wearesaitama. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama.

Buying and Selling Saitama

