Schear Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 2,159 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Schear Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,313,242,000 after acquiring an additional 62,400,056 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,272,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $936,082,000 after buying an additional 1,603,857 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,789,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $695,960,000 after buying an additional 2,046,350 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,704,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $802,625,000 after buying an additional 162,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,822,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $437,916,000 after buying an additional 628,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MRVL traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,066,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,341,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $67.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.66 and its 200 day moving average is $45.55. The firm has a market cap of $51.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -311.32, a P/E/G ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.39.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -126.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $210,120.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,766,216.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $311,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 225,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,059,704.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $210,120.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,289 shares in the company, valued at $5,766,216.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,087 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,305 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Recommended Stories

