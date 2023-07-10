Schear Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Schear Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,070 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,093 shares during the period. Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 194.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 573,342 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,475,000 after acquiring an additional 378,590 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 368,272 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,394,000 after acquiring an additional 69,819 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 470.6% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,217 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 52,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 21,468 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312 shares during the last quarter. 71.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DVN traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.25. 2,745,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,208,688. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $44.03 and a 52 week high of $78.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.87. The company has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.31.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.72%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DVN. Raymond James boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America cut their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.89.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

