Schear Investment Advisers LLC Has $429,000 Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Schear Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,179 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $413.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.41.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $7.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $371.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,866. The company has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.42. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $271.05 and a 12 month high of $389.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $368.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.98.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.31. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

