Schear Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 151 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Schear Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up about 1.4% of Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $2,230,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $520.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $457.10.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DE traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $405.92. 446,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,654,670. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $288.34 and a 12 month high of $448.40. The company has a market capitalization of $119.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $383.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $400.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 31.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,010 shares of company stock valued at $35,230,351. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.