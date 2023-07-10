Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) is Callan Capital LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Callan Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,412,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,211 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises 5.1% of Callan Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $44,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDF. Auto Owners Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,194,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,039,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 586.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,612,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,977,000 after buying an additional 3,086,501 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 115,849,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,990,000 after buying an additional 1,613,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 905.9% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,140,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,132 shares during the last quarter.

FNDF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.86. The company had a trading volume of 356,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,839. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $33.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

