Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Bought by Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.

Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 0.5% of Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SCHG stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.06. The company had a trading volume of 398,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,262. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.18 and a 1-year high of $75.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.52.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

