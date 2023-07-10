Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Given New $102.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $104.00 to $102.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America cut Selective Insurance Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.00.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI opened at $94.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Selective Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $66.81 and a 12 month high of $104.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.65. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.61.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.13). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $999.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.06%.

Insider Activity at Selective Insurance Group

In related news, Director Wole C. Coaxum acquired 351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.67 per share, for a total transaction of $35,335.17. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,330.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Selective Insurance Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 576.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 37.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.