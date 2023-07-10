Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) and Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Head to Head Analysis

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS – Free Report) and Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Senmiao Technology and Coinbase Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Senmiao Technology $4.91 million 0.79 -$540,000.00 N/A N/A Coinbase Global $3.19 billion 5.78 -$2.62 billion ($10.21) -7.71

Senmiao Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Coinbase Global.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senmiao Technology 42.24% -18.71% -12.24% Coinbase Global -81.21% -38.28% -1.94%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Senmiao Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.2% of Coinbase Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Senmiao Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.2% of Coinbase Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Senmiao Technology has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coinbase Global has a beta of 2.6, suggesting that its stock price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Senmiao Technology and Coinbase Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Senmiao Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Coinbase Global 6 11 7 0 2.04

Coinbase Global has a consensus target price of $61.28, indicating a potential downside of 22.15%. Given Coinbase Global’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Coinbase Global is more favorable than Senmiao Technology.

Summary

Coinbase Global beats Senmiao Technology on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Senmiao Technology

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. The company offers car rental services to individual customers; and auto finance solutions through financing leases. It also engages in automobile sales; and the provision of supporting services provided to online ride-hailing drivers, as well as management and guarantee services. In addition, the company provides new energy vehicles leasing and purchase services, as well as credit assessment, preparation of financing application materials, assistance with closing of financing transactions, license and plate registration, payment of taxes and fees, purchase of insurance, installation of GPS devices, ride-hailing driver qualification, and other administrative procedures. Further, it operates XXTX, an online ride-hailing platform that enables qualified ride-hailing drivers to provide transportation services mainly in Chengdu, Changsha, Guangzhou, and other 23 cities in China. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Chengdu, the People's Republic of China.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

