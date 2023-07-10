Shell (LON:SHEL) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,268 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Shell (LON:SHEL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,907 ($36.90) to GBX 3,268 ($41.48) in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 41.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SHEL. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,850 ($36.17) to GBX 2,800 ($35.54) in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Shell to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 2,625 ($33.32) to GBX 2,405 ($30.52) in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on Shell from GBX 2,750 ($34.90) to GBX 2,800 ($35.54) in a research note on Monday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,900 ($36.81) target price on Shell in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,022.30 ($38.36).

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL traded up GBX 25 ($0.32) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 2,307.50 ($29.29). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,451,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,117,044. Shell has a one year low of GBX 1,908.60 ($24.22) and a one year high of GBX 2,613.50 ($33.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.54, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £155.76 billion, a PE ratio of 490.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,343.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,388.55.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.