Siacoin (SC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $175.27 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $175.27 million and $5.39 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,605,835,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,583,624,842 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

