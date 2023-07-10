Silvant Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Silvant Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,157 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $6,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 19.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 48.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,817,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth $626,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total transaction of $628,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total value of $628,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,360.61, for a total value of $1,197,336.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,666,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,417 shares of company stock worth $4,731,561 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTD. StockNews.com began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,513.00 to $1,454.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,675.00 to $1,660.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,469.50.

Shares of NYSE:MTD traded up $18.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,288.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.28. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,065.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1,615.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,343.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,447.77. The company has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $0.08. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 4,833.51% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $928.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.87 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 43.88 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

