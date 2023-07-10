Silvant Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 45.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,159 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Datadog during the first quarter worth approximately $5,086,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Datadog during the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Datadog by 0.9% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 93,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,801,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 10.2% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Datadog by 175.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 10,122 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DDOG traded up $4.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $102.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,160,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,040,571. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $120.75.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $481.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.29 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Datadog from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.55.

In other news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 1,111 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total value of $122,532.19. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 192,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,247,699.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 1,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total transaction of $122,532.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 192,653 shares in the company, valued at $21,247,699.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $107,353.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 72,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,291,482.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 690,822 shares of company stock valued at $62,137,483 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

