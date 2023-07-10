Silvant Capital Management LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 659.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,133 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,350 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,012,544 shares of company stock valued at $683,088,896 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Oracle Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.15.

ORCL traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $114.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,845,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,641,309. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.62. The firm has a market cap of $309.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

