Silvant Capital Management LLC Has $23.35 Million Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Silvant Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,867 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for 1.5% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $23,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after acquiring an additional 151,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM stock traded up $2.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $211.94. 1,966,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,678,001. The company has a 50-day moving average of $208.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.27. The company has a market capitalization of $206.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 550.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.08, for a total value of $248,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,859,225.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $3,199,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,473,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,514,150,271.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.08, for a total transaction of $248,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares in the company, valued at $19,859,225.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 818,236 shares of company stock worth $171,651,074 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.97.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.