Silvant Capital Management LLC Sells 60 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Silvant Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 316,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,745,000 after acquiring an additional 39,132 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $476.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $500.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,235.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,294,126.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded up $1.47 on Monday, hitting $477.88. 97,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,009. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.21 and a 1-year high of $482.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $459.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $443.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.38%.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

