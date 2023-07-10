Silvant Capital Management LLC Sells 638 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Silvant Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $62.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,504,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,079,647. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.65 and its 200 day moving average is $68.84. The company has a market cap of $131.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on BMY. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Securities started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.20.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

