Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up about 1.6% of Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

PM traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $97.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,406,746. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.70.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.88%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

