Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SMGZY. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Smiths Group from GBX 1,980 ($25.13) to GBX 2,040 ($25.89) in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America raised Smiths Group from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMGZY opened at $20.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.73. Smiths Group has a 1 year low of $15.88 and a 1 year high of $21.96.

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

