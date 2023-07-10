Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Receives $101.60 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.60.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SDXAY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sodexo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Sodexo in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Sodexo Stock Down 0.2 %

OTCMKTS:SDXAY opened at $21.03 on Monday. Sodexo has a one year low of $14.59 and a one year high of $22.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.29.

About Sodexo

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, which includes corporate Services, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities.

