SOMESING Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.01 Million (SSX)

SOMESING (SSX) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One SOMESING token can now be bought for about $0.0155 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. SOMESING has a market capitalization of $43.45 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SOMESING has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SOMESING

SOMESING’s launch date was November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,810,594,910 tokens. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx. SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers. The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.

SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

SOMESING Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOMESING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOMESING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

