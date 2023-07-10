Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,471 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BMS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 55.2% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 161.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 36,714 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 22,697 shares during the period. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 8.5% in the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.48. 1,777,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,315,551. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $75.73 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.43.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

