StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Allied Healthcare Products Price Performance

NASDAQ AHPI opened at $0.00 on Friday. Allied Healthcare Products has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.46. The firm has a market cap of $16,052.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -2.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allied Healthcare Products

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.56% of Allied Healthcare Products worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

About Allied Healthcare Products

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc engages in manufacturing respiratory products used in the health care industry in hospitals and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home health care and emergency medical care. Its product line includes respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products.

