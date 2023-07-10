StockNews.com Begins Coverage on The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock opened at $39.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.56. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1-year low of $24.68 and a 1-year high of $40.46.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.18). The firm had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that The Liberty Braves Group will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $25,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $790,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $434,032.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,360,400.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,165.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 11.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty Braves Group in the first quarter valued at $1,509,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 350.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 91.6% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 434.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group operates as a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

