StockNews.com Downgrades GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.
GSI Technology Stock Down 1.2 %
NASDAQ:GSIT opened at $5.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.36 million, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 0.80. GSI Technology has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $9.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day moving average of $3.09.
GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 28.26% and a negative net margin of 53.82%. The company had revenue of $5.38 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of GSI Technology
GSI Technology Company Profile
GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's associative processing unit products offers applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than GSI Technology
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/3 – 7/7
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
Receive News & Ratings for GSI Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSI Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.