StockNews.com Downgrades GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

GSI Technology Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:GSIT opened at $5.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.36 million, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 0.80. GSI Technology has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $9.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day moving average of $3.09.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 28.26% and a negative net margin of 53.82%. The company had revenue of $5.38 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of GSI Technology

GSI Technology Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in GSI Technology by 167.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 75,282.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 29,360 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GSI Technology in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in GSI Technology by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 429,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 20,618 shares in the last quarter. 28.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's associative processing unit products offers applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.

